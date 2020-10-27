Unannounced intruder drill at Buna Elementary ‘could have been a disaster’

Some of the school children were on the playground with teachers, who spotted a man in camouflage attempting to break in the outside doors. Not knowing it was the school resource officers, they immediately went into intruder protocol, Lee said. They blew their whistles, got the students into their classrooms, into their cubbies, and locked the doors. The school went into full lockdown. The principal called 911, Lee said, commending the teachers and staff on their perfect response to the situation.