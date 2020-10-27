One southbound lane open north of Garrison after 18-wheeler collision

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: According to a traffic update from the Texas Department of Transportation one southbound lane is open and moving slowly north of Garrison at the scene of a crash between two 18-wheelers, motorists are being asked to prepare for delays, stay alert and reduce speed through this area.
PRIOR STORY:
According to a traffic alert from the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes of US 59 North of Garrison are currently closed after two 18-wheelers collided.
According to DPS, Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash involving two truck tractor semi-trailers on US 59 between Garrison and Timpson in Rusk County near the Shelby County line. DPS is asking motorists to avoid the area as the roadway is completely blocked at this time.
A fire is being reported and emergency crews are on the scene. TxDOT will assist in traffic control once it is safe and motorists should prepare for delays, per a tweet from the TxDot.
The time of clearance is not known at this time.
