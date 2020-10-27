US 59 north of Garrison has re-opened to two-way traffic after 18-wheeler collision

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: According to a traffic update from the Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 59 north of Garrison has re-opened to two-way traffic only as crews work to clear the scene where two 18-wheelers collided.
Motorists are being directed to one northbound lane and one southbound lane. Drivers in that area should reduce speed and obey all traffic control.
PRIOR STORY:
According to a traffic alert from the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes of US 59 North of Garrison are currently closed after two 18-wheelers collided.
According to DPS, Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash involving two truck tractor semi-trailers on US 59 between Garrison and Timpson in Rusk County near the Shelby County line. DPS is asking motorists to avoid the area as the roadway is completely blocked at this time.
A fire is being reported and emergency crews are on the scene. TxDOT will assist in traffic control once it is safe and motorists should prepare for delays, per a tweet from the TxDot.
The time of clearance is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.