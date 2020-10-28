Caleb Berry’s 4 TD performance good enough for Red Zone Player spotlight honors

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Lufkin Panthers found their way back into the win column this past week and a lot of their success was in part to the return of running back Caleb Berry.
Berry had missed the two previous games with a concussion. In his return, Berry had 4 touchdowns in the 32-23 victory over Porter. His performance was good enough to earn him the weekly Red Zone Player Spotlight, presented by American State Bank.
“It was great being back with the team and being able to help,” Berry said. "I felt like I let my team down. I had to come back stronger. I am back at practice and working hard every day and get these wins. "
Coach Todd Quick said Berry, who is committed to the University of Washington, is able to open up their offense which is something they were missing.
“We had been monitoring him and we felt good with practice and he felt good going into Friday night,” Quick said. "We are monitoring him but he feels good. He is a factor in the run and in the pass, pass blocking and everything that comes with the position.”
Berry and the Panthers look to continue their winning ways Friday night at home against New Caney.
