Fight between inmates in Bowie Co. Jail ends in death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - Two inmates inside the Bowie County Annex Jail in had an altercation ending in the death of one of the men.
During the early morning hours of October 9, Arkansas Department of Corrections Inmates Ricky Daffron and Randy Baker were involved in an altercation while being housed at the Bowie County Annex Jail located at 105 West Front Street Texarkana, Texas.
This dispute started as a verbal disagreement until Daffron decided to spit on Baker, Texarkana Sheriff’s Office officials say. This action started a fight between the two inmates, during which Baker was able to get the upper hand.
While Daffron was lying defenseless on the floor, officials say, inmate Baker continued to hit and kick him. Once the fight was broken up, Daffron was transported to Wadley Hospital for treatment. He was found to have a broken orbital socket, a brain bleed and he was completely unresponsive, according to officials.
Daffron was placed in ICU where he remained until October 28, 2020, when he died. His body has been sent for an autopsy.
Baker was transferred to an ADC lockdown facility after this assault took place. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the assault and death of Ricky Daffron.
