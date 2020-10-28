First Alert: Brisk, northwest winds will put a chill in the air on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Long sleeves and jackets will be part of the wardrobe rotation as the coolest weather of the fall season will be here to stay for the foreseeable future.
On the back side of our departing storm system, skies will gradually clear out tonight with lows dropping into the lower-to-middle 40′s.
Patchy clouds return on Thursday as they wrap around a potent upper level low spinning across the Arklatex. In addition to some passing clouds on Thursday, brisk, northwesterly winds will gust up to 20 to 30 mph, putting an extra chill in the air, keeping our daytime highs from only reaching the upper 50′s.
These gusty winds will lead to our coolest stretch of weather we have experienced so far this fall season as we round out the week, go through the weekend, and head into Election Day next week.
This will lead to morning lows in the lower-to-middle 40′s with highs in the 60′s through early next week as many will be pulling out their jackets and long sleeves for the first time this fall.
This chilly weather will come with sun-filled skies and starlit nights starting Friday and lasting through at least the middle of next week as high pressure keeps us rain-free and dry for the foreseeable future.
