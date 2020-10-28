First Alert: Cool, northwest winds will scour out the moisture, bring in some chilly air to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a wet, raw day in East Texas as the periodic rain showers have combined with falling temperatures to make for a good day to be indoors and out of the weather elements.
Rain chances will taper down this evening as the cold front pushes through East Texas, giving way to drier air moving in from the west.
On the back side of our departing storm system, skies will gradually clear out tonight with lows dropping into the middle 40′s.
Patchy clouds return on Thursday as they wrap around a potent upper level low spinning across the Arklatex. In addition to some passing clouds on Thursday, brisk, northwesterly winds will gust up to 20 to 30 mph, putting an extra chill in the air, keeping our daytime highs from only reaching the upper 50′s.
These gusty winds will lead to our coolest stretch of weather we have experienced so far this fall season as we round out the week, go through the weekend, and head into Election Day next week.
This chilly weather will come with sun-filled skies and starlit nights starting Friday and lasting through at least the middle of next week as high pressure keeps us rain-free and dry for the foreseeable future.
