How Texas could determine the results of the 2020 presidential election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the final days of the campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are polling within single digits of each other in Texas. In a new UT Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll of likely Texas voters, Joe Biden leads 48 to Trump’s 45. This is within the margin of error.
“Voters are making choices that aren’t necessarily driven by partisanship. There is an expectation that voters are a lot about who the candidates are on this ballot,” UT Tyler Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Mark Owens said.
Owens says people moving to Texas are helping change the political landscape. Texas has long been considered reliably red, but Owens says as more people move here, Texas increasingly becomes a battleground state.
“In this case, a lot of those people are focused on the economic opportunity that is here. People are retiring to Texas as well. What that means in this case, both of those are in migration. They tend to develop their political attitudes where they moved from. Then there are seeing Texas from a different set of eyes from someone who might be a multi-generation Texan,” Owens said.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, national polls showed Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump all the way up to election day. This time around, Joe Biden has urged his supporters to ignore polls and vote.
“If you’re hesitant about polls, the most important thing to do is look at a lot of them. See if there’s a trendline that focuses to a competitive election or a safe election,” Owens said.
Owens says if Joe Biden wins Texas, it will likely help push him over the electoral count needed to win the election.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.