Lamar Jackson excited about the possibility of playing with Dez

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -It was strange to see Dez Bryant in No. 11 when he joined the Baltimore Ravens.
It will not last long. Bryant has been assigned No.88. The big question will be how long will Bryant be on the practice squad before the Ravens call his number to the Sunday roster. The team is 5-1 and in second place of the AFC North. They sit a game behind the 6-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is excited at the possibility to bring in one of the best wide receivers of the last decade.
“I see him on Instagram a lot doing his thing,” Jackson said. “He is grinding and getting after it. Those guys did a great thing upstairs at getting him in. We just need to see what he is capable of and go from there.”
