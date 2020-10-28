Lufkin football looking to build off Porter win

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panther coaching staff admits the win over Porter last Friday night was a good feeling but they admit they are still in the hole they dug early in district play.
The 38-23 win moved the Panthers to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play. This week they will play New Caney for homecoming. The Eagles are 2-2 on the year and 1-1 in district action. Lufkin is currently 6th place in 8-5A DI. a win would put them in the 5th place over New Caney.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Lufkin head coach Todd Quick to get his weekly update on the Pack.
