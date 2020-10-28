Lufkin man arrested on child porn charges

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography.
According to DPS, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents yesterday arrested Zachery Whinery, 28, of Lufkin after agents received and began working on leads generated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The DPS Criminal Investigations Division launched the investigation last month, and on October 27, agents served two search warrants in furtherance of the case.
As a result of the investigative efforts, Whinery was arrested for the felony offenses. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Lufkin Police Department assisted with yesterday’s arrest; the Lufkin Police Department will continue to assist DPS investigators.
DPS says the investigation is ongoing.
