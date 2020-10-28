Lufkin primary school using ‘Smart Cycles’ to better engage students in learning

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Students in the Lufkin school district are pedaling, playing, and learning all at the same time. At Herty Primary the students are using Think and Learn Smart Cycles and doing what is called kinesthetic learning.
The cycles help students to engage multiple senses and better retain information through visible, physical, and audible elements. Some students are also learning the basics of riding a bike through pedaling and holding the handlebars.
There is a stand for an iPad that houses many games that help teach reading, writing, rhyming, and more.
The school received two bikes and two iPads through the Technology Department.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.