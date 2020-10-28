Police: Man arrested for holding ex-wife hostage for weeks in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday who a woman alleged had been holding her hostage since the beginning of October.
Police say they responded on Oct. 27 to an apartment on S. First Street where a woman called for help, saying she was being held hostage at knifepoint. The suspect’s name was James Hector, police say; the woman was Hector’s ex-wife.
The victim reported to police that Hector told her if she called police for help he was going to kill her with a knife, and then kill himself.
Police said Hector had a warrant for his arrest from Pardon and Parole, and was considered armed and dangerous.
LPD police knocked discreetly on the door of the apartment, attempting to gauge the situation inside. Hector answered the door, and officers on scene took him into custody after a short foot chase through the apartment, according to police.
The victim was located sitting on her bed. She reported to police that Hector broke into her home through an open window on or around October 3. She reported to police that since he arrived, she was not allowed to leave her home without him, and when she tried to do so, he pulled a knife on her and threatened her. She said she was not even allowed to walk into the laundry room without him.
Officers said they located a silver pocket knife in Hector’s pants pocket. The woman stated she was unsure if it was the same knife used by Hector to threaten her, but she said it could be.
On the bed where Hector was taken into custody, police found a small black pack containing two used syringes commonly used for narcotics.
Hector advised a police officer that he was aware there was narcotics in the room, and the victim told police the syringes belonged to Hector.
Police found Hector had received a trespass warning for the whole apartment complex on Oct. 1, and was not supposed to be on the property at any time.
Hector was transferred to ACSO Jail without incident.
During a later interview, the victim reported to police that on three different occasions since Oct. 3, Hector choked her.
He remains in the Angelina County Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.
