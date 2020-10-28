SFA nursing grads tackle master’s program while facing challenges brought on by pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University is boasting a 100-percent passing rate for its nursing students as they prepare to enter a workforce fatigued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the help of a grant from the TLL Temple Foundation, Stephen F Austin State University’s Master of Science in Nursing program with a focus as a family nurse practitioner started with its first group in Aug. 2017. That first cohort of 10 students graduated in May 2020 with every student passing their certification exams on the first try.
Even with the dangers of COVID-19, many nursing students rose to the challenge to work on the front lines of the pandemic.
“They had to be a nurse before they started the program. So, they’re all working while they’re going to school. So not only are they holding down jobs as nurses, they’re doing clinicals on the side,” said Dr. Erin Bailey, Master of Science in Nursing coordinator at SFA. “They have lots of patient experience before we set them free on their own. It’s not an easy experience, but we’re really proud of them and everything they’ve done.”
KTRE 9′s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Bailey about the students' achievement and how students completed the program as COVID-19 first arrived in East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.