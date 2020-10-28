Texas deploys resources to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Zeta response

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Baton Rouge, Louisiana as the state responds to Hurricane Zeta. The deployment includes a Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue team consisting of 45 personnel, 6 boats, and canines. This deployment fulfills a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance to the state of Louisiana as Hurricane Zeta approaches landfall.
“The resources deployed by TDEM will help our neighbors in Louisiana respond to Hurricane Zeta and keep Louisianans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to the first responders of Texas A&M Task Force 1 for providing this crucial assistance to the state of Louisiana. I ask my fellow Texans to pray for our neighbors in Louisiana as Hurricane Zeta approaches their shores.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.