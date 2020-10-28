Texas Supreme Court backs Abbott on limiting ballot drops

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court has vacated a state court injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to one drop-off site each for mailed ballots.
Without dissent, justices ruled Tuesday that a temporary injunction by a lower court in a court challenge by civil rights groups in Austin stood little chance of success on its merits.
The court ruling upholds Abbott’s Oct. 1 restriction, a move the Republican said was needed to ensure election security but Democrats blasted it as a naked effort to suppress voters.
A federal appeals court already had reinstated the limit, staying a federal judge’s ruling that blocked its implementation.
