Texas Supreme Court backs Abbott on limiting ballot drops
The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020 (Source: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press | October 28, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 9:25 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court has vacated a state court injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to one drop-off site each for mailed ballots.

Without dissent, justices ruled Tuesday that a temporary injunction by a lower court in a court challenge by civil rights groups in Austin stood little chance of success on its merits.

The court ruling upholds Abbott’s Oct. 1 restriction, a move the Republican said was needed to ensure election security but Democrats blasted it as a naked effort to suppress voters.

A federal appeals court already had reinstated the limit, staying a federal judge’s ruling that blocked its implementation.

