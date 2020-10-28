WATCH: ABC Correspondent Debra Roberts on ‘The Women Who Run’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “The Women Who Run” features a special set of political hopefuls who are all women of color running for various offices across the country which will be featured on ABC’s Good Morning America.
The Women Who Run Roundtable will be led by ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts. She joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Wednesday morning, and said the discussion will include eight women of color who are running for Congress this year from both sides of the table. They will speak about their own personal experiences, the challenges and advantages of being a woman of color running as well as advice they wish they knew earlier.
