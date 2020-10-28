Water system in San Augustine County to receive major upgrade thanks to federal grant

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Rural Water Corporation is the largest rural water system in the county serving more than 600 customers. The more than 50-year-old system will receive a major upgrade thanks to $4 million provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The county will receive a $3 million grant, plus an approximately $1 million low-interest loan that will be used to replace all existing asbestos concrete pipes, additional distribution lines, and the drilling of three wells. This will mean the district will not have to purchase water.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with the county’s water district manager, as well as a federal representative about the overdue changes soon to come to the county.
