Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Another round of drizzle and light to moderate rain today with afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the 50s across the area. Showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm are likely through the afternoon as our front swings through. Rain will continue on and off throughout the afternoon and early evening before skies dry out overnight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through our Thursday but at least we will remain dry. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by tomorrow morning and afternoon highs will range in the 50s across East Texas. More sunshine by Friday and afternoon temperatures rebound back into the lower 60s. Afternoon highs warm in the middle to upper 60s through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Halloween looks to remain dry but cool!