Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool, rainy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’ll be another gray start to the day. Drizzle and light rain, along with some fog this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Expect those temperatures to stay in the 50s most of the day as the cold front slowly moves through. Showers and maybe an isolated thundershower are likely through the afternoon. Rain will come to an end from west to east this evening. Overnight, the rain is done, but clouds will hang around. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Cloud cover looks to keep temperatures in the 50s tomorrow afternoon as well, but more sunshine by Friday will bring slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s through the weekend.