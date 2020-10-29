Above average season expected for Texas deer hunters

The Cross Timbers region in north Texas has the second-highest deer population in the state and encompasses five Deer Management Units (DMU) with deer densities ranging from 14 to 88 deer per 1,000 acres. Fawn production in the Cross Timbers has been greater than 50% for the last 8 years and 2020 is expected to be at least average, if not above average, as a result of great range conditions. Hunters should expect to see plentiful numbers of mature bucks this year.