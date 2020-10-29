East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices up from last week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Taking a look at the East Texas livestock weekly market report out of Crockett.
Compared to last week, all weight class averages regained some of their losses. They ended between 5 and 8 dollars higher over last week. Slaughter cows finished steady to a dollar higher. Meantime, slaughter bulls gained about 2 dollars up.
According to the market report, producers continue to face dryness in the wheat country. They’re also dealing with the unexpected cold front that’s moving through the grazing country.
The recent market closing was positive giving buyers some room to be more aggressive.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.