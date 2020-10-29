First Alert: Clearing skies and calming winds will lead to a cold night

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The brisk, northwesterly winds today are putting that extra chill in the air, and combined with the clouds rotating through today, has made it feel even colder than the actual air temperatures suggest.
Winds will subside and relax just a bit tonight, combining with clearing skies to lead to another cold night as lows drop into the lower 40′s. It is not out of the question that some of our rural, low-lying spots could briefly reach the upper 30′s prior to daybreak Friday with a little patch frost possible on rooftops and grassy surfaces.
Friday will be filled with sun-filled skies as blue skies reign supreme. It will be a cool sunshine as daytime highs reach the middle 60′s with a cool northerly breeze in place.
With a second cold front moving in on Sunday, the chilly air will stick around through the weekend and at least the first half of next week. This will lead to morning lows in the lower-to-middle 40′s with highs in the 60′s through early next week as many will be pulling out their jackets and long sleeves in the days to come. This will make for some chilly, fall weather as we head toward Election Day next Tuesday.
This chilly weather will come with sun-filled skies and starlit nights starting Friday and lasting through at least the middle of next week as high pressure keeps us rain-free and dry for the foreseeable future.
