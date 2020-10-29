Forest Service urges East Texas hunters to help prevent wildfires

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With hunting season for some game already underway and others soon to start, many hunters and campers are headed outdoors. The Texas A&M Forest Service wants to remind everyone to stay safe in a variety of ways, including hunters doing their part to prevent wildfires.
The Forest Service says people and their activities cause more than 90 percent of wildfires in the state.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department also encourages hunters to be cautious with campfires, as well as all activities that could spark a wildfire, including using certain ammunition.
KTRE 9′s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Weldon Dent, a wildland-urban interface specialist for the Texas A&M Forest Service, who shares some tips on what you should watch out for, as well as with a hunter who is preparing for the season.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.