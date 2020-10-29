Hospice in the Pines: Halloween drive-by “trick or treat” event on Friday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With Halloween right around the corner, Hospice in the Pines is hosting a drive-by trick-or-treating event on Friday.
In order to stay in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, staff members say they will be keeping their distance, while keeping it fun for the community.
On Thursday, the staff prepared more than 300 candy bags for Friday.
Tables will be set up, so that no one will have to leave their vehicles. You will just drive through one entrance and drive out of the other.
The staff will have a trick-or-treat candy shoot to make sure there is no hand to hand contact.
“We know that people are experiencing what they call a COVID fatigue at this point. We just want to give back to the community, and be able to find a safe, fun way to give this Halloween,” said Rebecca Dilday, the public relations manager for Hospice in the Pines.
The trick-or-treat drive-by will be held Friday, October 30th at Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
The event is open to all. The staff will give out candy bags until they run out.
