Job fairs seek to connect East Texans with career opportunities

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Texas Workforce Solutions will conduct it’s annual 'Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs statewide on Nov. 5. The purpose is the same, but the presentations will be very different. Job seekers will have virtual access, something that can be useful as mandatory job search requirements for the unemployed return.
{Brittany Feeney/Business Service Consultant, Texas Workforce Solutions, Deep East Texas-"You will see our Hiring Red, White and You!," demonstrates Brittany Feeny. The business service consultant in the Deep East Texas administrative office is reviewing the website to register and access the live event. (www.detwork.org )
Registration is underway now, and continuing right up to the second regions begin their Hiring Red, White and You event. For Deep East Texas, it’s Thursday at 10 a.m.
The first hour is for veterans and their spouses. The remainder is for everyone else.
“We know there is still some concern about large gatherings,” said Mark Durand, executive director of the Workforce Solutions, Deep East Texas. “And so, what we did we purchased a job search platform so that we can make sure that services are available to both employers and job seekers.”
An important task, particularly for individuals currently on unemployment insurance assistance.
“In March of 2020, the job search requirement was waived by the Texas Workforce commissioners. Effective November 1st that job search requirement will be reinstated,” reminded Durand.
Three job searches a week are required.
So far over 30 employers are participating in the Deep East Texas job fair. Submit resumes in PDF form and the requirement is met.
“And then once the event is live when you click on that job seeker button it will actually take you to the live platform where you can enter the job fair,” explained Feeney.
Viewers will see employers' booth space. Chats can be set up. And even zoom interviews.
“So I feel this is going to be a unique opportunity to serve the residents of all twelve of our Deep East Texas counties,” said Durand.
And for added assistance or WiFi connections, all six Workforce centers will be open. In counties without centers, staff will man work-stations at central locations.
There are 28 Workforce Solutions across Texas. For locations go to: https://www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you#jobFairLocations
