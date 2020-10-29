Job fairs seek to connect East Texas veterans with new career opportunities

“The September unemployment rate for the Deep East Texas region was 9.1%. Even though over 13,000 people were unemployed that month, businesses are still contacting us daily with immediate openings for quality jobs. This is an ideal opportunity for those who are ready to get back to work or reset their careers,” said Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas. “Additionally, this virtual hiring format is designed to save valuable time and enable job seekers to meet hiring recruiters online.”