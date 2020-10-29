Job fairs seek to connect East Texas veterans with new career opportunities

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Veterans looking for work are invited to take part in several hiring fairs across East Texas next week as the Texas Workforce Commission and local workforce development boards host the ‘Hiring Red, White, and You!’ job fair.
Deep East Texas job seekers will have virtual access to meet with a diverse group of employers with job openings. While the job fair is centered toward veterans, the job fair is open to the public.
This year, the fair is being hosted in an online format, but physical locations throughout the region will be open with access to the internet, computers and assistance for job seekers. Hiring Red, White & You is free and open to the general public with priority access during the first hour, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., for current and prior military, and their spouses.
“The September unemployment rate for the Deep East Texas region was 9.1%. Even though over 13,000 people were unemployed that month, businesses are still contacting us daily with immediate openings for quality jobs. This is an ideal opportunity for those who are ready to get back to work or reset their careers,” said Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas. “Additionally, this virtual hiring format is designed to save valuable time and enable job seekers to meet hiring recruiters online.”
Advance registration is required. Job seekers will need to upload a resume in a pdf format. Please visit the Texas Workforce Commission’s website for more information.
Resume preparation workshops and tips are available online and in-person through the local Workforce Solutions offices.
