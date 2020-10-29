Man wrongfully accused in Greenville party shooting files lawsuit against sheriff, DPS

The incident occurred at an unofficial Texas A&M homecoming party. Gonzales had gone to the party at around 11 p.m., he told police, and after awhile, he decided to leave because it was too crowded and very hot inside. He went to the car of the friend he rode with, got in, and made a FaceTime call, he said. While sitting in the car waiting for his friend, according to the lawsuit, he saw people come running from the building. He said he did not know what had happened. His friend got in the car and they went home as normal, the suit says.