EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clearing skies overnight have led to cold temperatures this morning with several places in the upper 30s. Expect more clouds to move in through the day with a mix of clouds and sun into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s, but feel colder thanks to blustery northwest winds that will gust up to 20 mph. A lake wind advisory is in effect through the afternoon. More sunshine and less wind tomorrow with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by afternoon. The sunshine continues into the weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s and another weak cold front arriving early Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the 60s through early next week.