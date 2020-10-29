State reports average teacher pay raise in the thousands

“Thanks to the historic legislation we passed last session, Texas teachers are already seeing a significant increase in their pay,” said Gov. Abbott. “When Texas students graduate, we want them to receive more than a diploma — but also the knowledge and skills they need to excel in college or a career. Thank you to Chairman Larry Taylor and Chairman Dan Huberty for leading the way on this critical issue, and thank you to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, and members of the Legislature who supported this bill. Their work is delivering meaningful results for Texas students and teachers, and helping our state recruit and retain the very best educators. The State of Texas will continue to enhance our education system and provide a quality education for every Texas student, regardless of zip code.”