State reports over 2,600 student cases of COVID-19 in public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 2,600 cases of COVID-19 in students on public school campuses Thursday.
The report states that 2,663 students tested positive while 1,567 staff tested positive.
The number is down slightly for both students and staff from the previous week. For the week of Oct. 18, 2,781 students tested positive while 1,656 staff tested positive.
For the school year, there has been a total of 15,986 student cases and a total of 10,141 staff cases at Texas public schools.
Tyler ISD has one new case in early education through 3rd grade, five new cases in grades 4-6, 12 new cases in grades 7-12, and 12 new staff cases.
Longview ISD has one new case in early education through 3rd grade, one new case in grades 4-6, two new cases in grades 7-12, and two new staff cases.
Lufkin ISD has two new cases in early education through 3rd grade, one new case in grades 4-6, three new cases in grades 7-12, and three new staff cases.
Nacogdoches ISD reports no new student cases and two new staff cases.
