Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a grey and rainy first half of the week it is very nice to see a break in the rain and a few peaks of sunshine this Thursday. We won’t see much clearing to our skies until later this evening/overnight and temperatures are going to remain on the cool side in the lower to middle 50s for highs. Winds from the west-northwest will also be fairly breezy at 10-20 miles per hour so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 PM this evening. Winds begin to calm overnight with our clearing skies which will lead to another quick cooldown into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning. Thankfully sunshine returns in full force all day tomorrow and will help temperatures rebound back into the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon! Skies remain dry tomorrow as well, so high school football games will go on unhindered by the weather. More sunshine and clear skies over the weekend as afternoon highs remain in the middle 60s. Halloween night (Saturday) is looking dry but a little on the cool side as temperatures will likely fall into the 50s from 7 PM - 9 PM. Our next cold front swings through on Sunday and will lead to a chilly start to the first half of our next work week as morning lows drop back into the lower 40s. Southerly winds return by Tuesday and will warm us up fast, bringing afternoon highs back up to near 70 degrees by next Wednesday. No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days so let’s all dry out and enjoy the sunshine when it gets here!