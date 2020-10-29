UIL Volleyball playoffs tip off this week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL volleyball playoffs for 1A-4A tip off this week with the Bi-District playoffs. The round will run Oct.29-31.
Below are the matchups with locations and times that have been confirmed.
4A
Lindale vs Paris @ Mount Vernon, Oct. 29 6 pm
Pleasant Grove vs Spring Hill @ Pittsburg, Oct 29 7 pm
Brownsboro vs Farmersville @ Farmersville, Oct 29 7 pm
Bullard vs North Lamar @ Wills Point, 7 pm Oct. 29
China Spring vs Jasper @ Crockett, Oct. 29, 5:30 pm
Rusk vs Madisonville @ Crockett Oct 29, 7:30 pm
Carthage vs La Vega @ Athens, Oct.29 6:30 pm
Robinson vs Palestine @ Fairfield , Oct 30 6 pm
Gilmer vs Kilgore @ Longview, Oct.31 2 pm
Canton vs Caddo Mills
Van vs Kaufman
3A
Rains vs Bells @ Southard Middle School – Princeton, Oct.29 6:30 pm
Tatum vs Hughes Springs @ Pine Tree, Oct.29 6:30 pm
Mineola vs Hooks @ Paris, Oct.29 6 pm
Sabine vs Troup @ Tyler Chapel Hill, Oct. 29 6 pm
Atlanta vs MP Chapel Hill @ Paul Pewitt, Oct. 29 6 pm
Blue Ridge vs Edgewood @ Quinlan, Oct.29 6:30 pm
Harmony vs Red Water @ Hallsville, Oct. 29 7 pm
Elysian Fields vs New Diana @ Longview, Oct.29 6:30 pm
Eustace vs West @ Life Waxahachie, Oct. 29 6 pm
Corrigan vs Buna @ Warren, Oct. 30 6 pm
Anahuac vs Diboll @ Cleveland, Oct. 29 7:30 pm
Warren vs Huntington @ Corrigan, Oct. 29 7 pm
Central Heights vs East Chambers @ Woodville, Oct. 30 7 pm
White Oak vs Waskom @ Hallsville, Oct.31 3 pm
New Boston vs Mount Vernon
Troy vs Malakoff
2A
Lovelady vs Sabine Pass @ Kirbyville, Oct. 29 6 pm
Dewyville vs Letexo @ Woodville, Oct. 29 7:30 pm
Bowie vs Alba Golden @ Union Grove, Oct. 29, 6 pm
Colmesneil vs Hull Daisetta @ Kountze, Oct 29 6 pm
Evadale vs Groveton @ Woodville, Oct. 29 6 pm
Union Grove vs Gary @ Gary, Oct 29 6:30 pm
Big Sandy vs Timpson @ Arp, Oct 29 7 pm
Frankston vs Normangee @ Elkhart, Oct. 29 6 pm
Beckville vs Overton @ Spring Hill, Oct.31 2 pm
Hawkins vs San Augustine @ Tatum, Oct. 31 3 pm
1A
Burkeville vs Kennard @ Woodville, Oct.29 4:30 pm
