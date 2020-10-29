UIL Volleyball playoffs tip off this week

By Caleb Beames | October 29, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 12:13 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL volleyball playoffs for 1A-4A tip off this week with the Bi-District playoffs. The round will run Oct.29-31.

Below are the matchups with locations and times that have been confirmed.

4A

Lindale vs Paris @ Mount Vernon, Oct. 29 6 pm

Pleasant Grove vs Spring Hill @ Pittsburg, Oct 29 7 pm

Brownsboro vs Farmersville @ Farmersville, Oct 29 7 pm

Bullard vs North Lamar @ Wills Point, 7 pm Oct. 29

China Spring vs Jasper @ Crockett, Oct. 29, 5:30 pm

Rusk vs Madisonville @ Crockett Oct 29, 7:30 pm

Carthage vs La Vega @ Athens, Oct.29 6:30 pm

Robinson vs Palestine @ Fairfield , Oct 30 6 pm

Gilmer vs Kilgore @ Longview, Oct.31 2 pm

Canton vs Caddo Mills

Van vs Kaufman

3A

Rains vs Bells @ Southard Middle School – Princeton, Oct.29 6:30 pm

Tatum vs Hughes Springs @ Pine Tree, Oct.29 6:30 pm

Mineola vs Hooks @ Paris, Oct.29 6 pm

Sabine vs Troup @ Tyler Chapel Hill, Oct. 29 6 pm

Atlanta vs MP Chapel Hill @ Paul Pewitt, Oct. 29 6 pm

Blue Ridge vs Edgewood @ Quinlan, Oct.29 6:30 pm

Harmony vs Red Water @ Hallsville, Oct. 29 7 pm

Elysian Fields vs New Diana @ Longview, Oct.29 6:30 pm

Eustace vs West @ Life Waxahachie, Oct. 29 6 pm

Corrigan vs Buna @ Warren, Oct. 30 6 pm

Anahuac vs Diboll @ Cleveland, Oct. 29 7:30 pm

Warren vs Huntington @ Corrigan, Oct. 29 7 pm

Central Heights vs East Chambers @ Woodville, Oct. 30 7 pm

White Oak vs Waskom @ Hallsville, Oct.31 3 pm

New Boston vs Mount Vernon

Troy vs Malakoff

2A

Lovelady vs Sabine Pass @ Kirbyville, Oct. 29 6 pm

Dewyville vs Letexo @ Woodville, Oct. 29 7:30 pm

Bowie vs Alba Golden @ Union Grove, Oct. 29, 6 pm

Colmesneil vs Hull Daisetta @ Kountze, Oct 29 6 pm

Evadale vs Groveton @ Woodville, Oct. 29 6 pm

Union Grove vs Gary @ Gary, Oct 29 6:30 pm

Big Sandy vs Timpson @ Arp, Oct 29 7 pm

Frankston vs Normangee @ Elkhart, Oct. 29 6 pm

Beckville vs Overton @ Spring Hill, Oct.31 2 pm

Hawkins vs San Augustine @ Tatum, Oct. 31 3 pm

1A

Burkeville vs Kennard @ Woodville, Oct.29 4:30 pm

