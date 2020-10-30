Cherokee County judge gives man 50 years for abuse of infant

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, a man who was arrested for causing serious bodily injury to his child was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Justin Fountain was convicted of causing serious bodily injury to his daughter for shaking her and throwing her down in 2019. The court also heard testimony that the Fountain blew marijuana smoke in his infant daughter’s face to calm her down, records show.
According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, after being found guilty by the court, Fountain presented evidence that he struggled in school and had a low I.Q.
The state presented counter-evidence that his daughter still suffers ill effects from her injuries. The court heard testimony concerning the girl’s ongoing struggles from the daughter’s pediatrician as well as her adoptive parents.
In a statement played for the judge, the defendant admitted to the abuse, and admitted that he did it because he became upset at the child, the DA says.
“Everyone has a right to procreate, but with that right comes a powerful duty to love and care for that child. Everyone can be a parent, but no parent can fail in their duty to care for their child without consequence,” 2nd District Court Judge R. Chris Day said at the trial.
The District Attorney’s Office would like to give special thanks to Dallas Children’s Medical Center, Rusk Police Chief Steven Hughes who investigated the case, Texas Ranger Nick Castle who assisted in the investigation, and DA investigator Marvin Acker who assisted at trial.
The Honorable Judge R. Chris Day presided over the case. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney, Jonathan Richey and District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth Jr. of Rusk. The defendant was represented by Mr. Sravanesh Muralidhar, of Tyler.
