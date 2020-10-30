Child sex assault suspect kills self before Livingston police arrest

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A 37-year-old man shot himself before Livingston police officers could arrest him on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge Thursday afternoon, according to an LPD press release.
Officers with the Livingston Police Department went to an apartment in the Pine Hills Apartments complex located at 1205 West Church Street to serve a felony aggravated sexual assault of a child arrest warrant on Gerald Thomas Ring.
After they arrived at the scene, the Livingston PD officers spoke with the registered tenant of the apartment, who lived with Ring. The officers found Ring in a bedroom and told him that they had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Ring then allegedly produced a pistol.
The LPD officers tried to de-escalate the situation by telling Ring to put the gun down. However, Ring ignored their commands and shot himself the press release stated.
Later, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson pronounced Ring dead at the scene and said it was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the press release stated. Ring’s body was taken to Beaumont for a full autopsy.
No one else was injured in the incident, the press release stated.
The incident is still under investigation by the Livingston Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.