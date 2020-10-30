1 dead, 1 arrested following Houston County shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting on Navarro Crossing Road in Houston County.
According the the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the northwest portion of the county following a 911 call.
Deputies found one dead man and another man who was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office is withholding names while they notify family members.
Grapeland police, DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Grapeland EMS also responded to the call.
