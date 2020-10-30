Eagle Scout goes above and beyond to earn merit badges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An Eagle Scout with The Northwest Texas Council has gone above and beyond to earn every merit badge.
To become an Eagle Scout, you only need to earn 21 badges but this scout earned all 137 merit badges.
Which is 1 out of 360 scouts in the entire world to do so, and the only scout to achieve this in Boy Scouts of The Northwest Texas Council.
“I was just going to summer camps and merit badge colleges just doing them on my own and my step dad was like ‘hey you could really earn all the merit badges’ and I said that’s sounds cool, I’d be down,” said Braiden Eccleston, The Northwest Council Eagle Scout.
While he did have a few setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued to work hard and met with scout leaders virtually.
He says he couldn’t have done it without the help of his family, scout leaders and troop.
Braiden will be honored in a ceremony where he will receive his final Eagle Scout badge on Dec. 5.
To find out more information on The Northwest Council, visit their website.
