East Texas Ag News: Time to divide bulbs and perennials

Replant your bulbs in groups to show the flowers off better than one solitary bloom. Plant larger bulbs in groups of at least 3, smaller bulbs with 5 or more in a group. Grouping also makes planting easier as you only dig one hole large enough for all bulbs you are planting. Spacing between bulbs is up to you, but remember, the closer together you plant them, the sooner you’ll have to dig up and spread them out again to maintain good flowering.