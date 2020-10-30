Elections administrator wowed by record-high early voting turnout in Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The last day of early voting has arrived. Across the state, voter turnout records are broken.
For three weeks, election administrators have watched the voting totals grow with each passing day. With early voting alone, counties are beating the entire 2012 Presidential election. Friday in Nacogdoches County, the entire 2018 general election totals are expected to be surpassed.
Polls in most places close at 7 p.m., but some branch locations will close at 5 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Nacogdoches County election administrator Todd Stallings visits with Donna McCollum about the remarkable turnout.
