Family of Lufkin crash victim hosting benefit for medical needs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 23-year-old Kailyn Walker was involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Lufkin on October 1st and now her family is inviting the community to come out to a BBQ benefit to help raise money for her medical needs.
Family members tell us that it will be a long road to recovery for Kailyn.
She is at UT Health hospital in Tyler and is still in critical condition.
Family member, Cody Hyde says she talked to Kailyn on the phone today and the family is planning on her return home.
“She is in good spirits and just ready for back to normal lifestyle. But as right now here normal is in and out to Tyler and Rusk to the doctor,” said Hyde. “That is why we are doing this benefit to try to help relieve some pressure off of them.”
The family asks for the community to keep Kailyn in your prayers during this time. The BBQ benefit will be held on Saturday, October 31st from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Diboll Car Wash on 204 North Temple Drive in Diboll.
