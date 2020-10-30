First Alert: A cool sunshine on tap for the Piney Woods this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another cold night in the Piney Woods as overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s.
Saturday will be filled with sun-filled skies as blue skies reign supreme. It will be a cool sunshine as daytime highs climb to near 70 with a very light south wind in place.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies as a chilly morning gives way to a cool afternoon with winds picking up out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. The northerly breeze on Sunday will come courtesy of another cold frontal passage in East Texas. Since there is limited moisture for this front to work with, it will pass through on the dry side with very little, if any, cloud cover expected.
This will lead to morning lows in the lower-to-middle 40′s with highs in the 60′s through early next week as many will be pulling out their jackets and long sleeves for the foreseeable future.
This chilly weather will come with sun-filled skies and starlit nights lasting through at least the middle of next week as high pressure keeps us dry and rain-free.
A warming trend will commence, but not until we get into the middle-to-latter part of next week. This is when we will see both our overnight lows and daytime highs come up a few notches as southerly winds return to the Piney Woods.
Don’t forget that we will fall back this weekend. Before you head to bed on Saturday night, remember to turn your clocks back one hour as we gain that extra hour of sleep and lose daylight saving time.
