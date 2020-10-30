Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is an absolutely beautiful day today with nothing but sunshine in our skies. Afternoon temperatures today will be much warmer than what we dealt with yesterday, with most of East Texas topping off in the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies and calm winds will lead to a quick cooldown, so if you’re planning on hitting the bleachers this evening at a high school football game be sure to bring that jacket. Temps drop back down into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning but sunshine and the return of southerly winds will allow our afternoon temps to warm back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! Skies look to remain mostly clear throughout the rest of the weekend, and Halloween is thankfully looking completely dry! Our next cold front is still on track to sweep through East Texas starting very late Saturday night and should clear our area by the end of Sunday. We won’t see a huge drop in temps from this frontal passage, but morning lows will drop back into the lower 40s for the first half of next week. Afternoon temperatures will see quite the rebound back into the lower to middle 70s by the mid-late part of next week thanks to ample sunshine and more southerly winds. Have a safe and Happy Halloween this Saturday and don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning, so bring those clocks back one hour before bed Halloween night.