Friday’s Weather: Sunny and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start, but with much less wind than yesterday. Expect sunny skies and light winds all day today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 60s. If you’re heading out to the Red Zone this evening, temperatures will be dropping back into the 50s, so keep that jacket handy! Sunny skies this weekend despite a cold front that arrives Sunday. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will reach the mid to upper 60s. The sunshine and quiet, cool weather continue into early next week. Election day looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s. By the end of the week, temperatures will be warming back to near average for this time of the year with highs in the lower 70s.