‘Jacks looking to move above .500 with game against Western Colorado

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjack football team will look to move to 4-3 on the year when they host Western Colorado University on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 35-32 win in overtime against Abilene Christian. This will be the first game of the season for the Mountaineers out of the Division II level.
“We beat Abilene Christian because of the work we put in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “We earned that win. We have to do that each day this week. It is a big game for us. 2 pm kick at home on Halloween. You got some distractions there. We talked about that. Let’s celebrate that night not before then and keep the main thing, the main thing.”
Kickoff inside Homer Bryce Stadium is set for 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest for the fans in attendance. The game will stream on ESPN 3.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.