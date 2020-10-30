Lincoln Lumber adding $11M sawmill, 20 new jobs in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A lumber company based in Conroe is adding on to its operation in Crockett.
Lincoln Lumber, LLC, is planning to build a new sawmill on a property they own at 215 W. Austin Street. The project would cost over $11 million. An official with the company confirmed that the new sawmill will add 20 jobs to the area.
The company is asking the City of Crockett for a tax abatement, which will be discussed at the city council meeting on Nov. 2, according to the council meeting agenda.
If all goes as planned, he said, a subcontractor will be hired and construction will begin by the end of December.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.