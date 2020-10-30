MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay/AP)
By Associated Press | October 30, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:54 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated on the field with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, and he refused instructions from security to leave the field, behavior that Major League Baseball said risked the safety of others.

The commissioner’s office says it is starting a full investigation of the 35-year-old third baseman.

The Dodgers won the World Series with a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Turner was pulled after the seventh inning and then returned to celebrate the Dodgers' first title since 1988. He posed without a mask for a team photo on the Globe Life Field.

