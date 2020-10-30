New O’Reilly Auto Parts location slated to open in Hemphill in early 2021, HQ says

A new auto parts store is slated to open around April 2021, O'Reilly Auto Parts HQ confirmed on Friday. It's unclear how many positions it's bringing to the area. (Source: Jeremy Thomas, KTRE News)
By Jeremy Thomas and Jeff Wright | October 30, 2020

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - O’Reilly Auto Parts is expected to open its new location in Hemphill sometime in early 2021, its corporate headquarters confirmed on Friday.

Construction is underway on a plot of land located at 565 Sabine St. where a sign is posted with few details about the project.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Corporate Headquarters has set a tentative opening date of April 2021. Headquarters could not confirm how many positions would be available for hire.

