A sense of humor helps election workers with record-high early voting turnout

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The last day of early voting has arrived. Across the state, voter turnout records are broken.
Nacogdoches County poll worker Dennis Eby greets every voter that comes thru the door, no matter what he’s doing in between their arrival.
“Come on. Number 4 please,” instructed Eby to a voter.
Eby estimates an average of 600 voters a day chose the courthouse annex to vote. That’s a lot for Nacogdoches County, according to Todd Stallings, election administrator for Nacogdoches County.
“We’ve broken one record after another here and across the state we’ve seen the same thing.”
Stallings is a night owl. The election administrator releases daily counts in the wee hours of the morning. Today the streak continues with upwards of 21,000 early votes.
“People may not realize, but that’s more voters than we had the entire 2012 presidential election and then today I think we’re going to beat the entire 2018 general election.”
Now anticipation turns to November 3.
“Tuesday is going to be a hectic day,” said Eby with a laugh.
That chuckle. It’s contagious.
Poll worker Susie Lower lets out a hearty laugh. It helps her
get thru her first presidential election as a poll worker.
“A sense of humor is really important,” commented Lower, an avid birdwatcher. “I found that people seem to be a little bit anxious, and in some cases, a little apprehensive and once you start to make a joke about something, it falls away.”
The frame of mind being set now is efficiency. Election sites will be set up across counties statewide. Processing mail-in and early voting ballots can begin. Software won’t give tabulations until after the polls close Tuesday night.
