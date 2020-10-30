Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force issues first biennial report

AUSTIN - The Office of the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force (SASTF) today issued its first Biennial Report to the Texas Legislature. The report includes policy recommendations for the 87th Legislative Session and summarizes activities conducted since the task force held its inaugural meeting on February 6th — including the creation of over 150 recommendations relating to the review of state policies, protocols, and best practices for the collection, preservation, tracking, analysis, and destruction of evidence in sexual assault cases. Recommendations were made to the Texas Evidence Collection Advisory Board, the Texas Office of the Attorney General, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab Service Manual Committee. In alignment with the SASTF’s mission, all recommendations seek to establish a more survivor-centered and trauma-informed approach to Texas' response to sexual violence.