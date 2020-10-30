Trump officials tout progress on border wall before election

This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz.
By Associated Press | October 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:24 AM

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Top Trump administration officials have visited Texas five days before Election Day to announce they have nearly completed 400 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall.

They’re trying to show progress Thursday on a key 2016 campaign promise. While most of the wall went up in areas with smaller barriers, the government built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet in a short amount of time - most of it this year.

However, crews bulldozed forests and blasted through hills in national wildlife refuges and on American Indian land to do it. And despite President Donald Trump’s promises that Mexico would pay, the construction has cost U.S. taxpayers at least $15 billion.

