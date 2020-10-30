Trump officials tout progress on border wall before election

This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Army Corp of Engineers also said there was no set date to start or complete construction, which will take place near Nogales, Arizona and Sasabe, Arizona. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel/AP)